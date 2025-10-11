Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 3,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Melius assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

