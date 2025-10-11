Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.4444.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.70. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

