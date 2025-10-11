KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $202.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.11. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

