Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,839,000 after purchasing an additional 124,452 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3%

VO stock opened at $286.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.