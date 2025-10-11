JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.2% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 115,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone bought 2,538,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 695,757 shares in the company, valued at $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,727,877 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Blackstone Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $153.88 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.75%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

