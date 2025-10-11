Aberdeen Group plc Sells 20,320 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Aberdeen Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 893,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,320 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.2% of Aberdeen Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $695,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $833.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $937.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $742.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.36. The stock has a market cap of $788.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.56.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

