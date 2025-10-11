Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc $UTF Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,474,000. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,707,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 943,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 50,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.2%

UTF stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

