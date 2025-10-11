Conning Inc. Purchases 41,906 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 94.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,906 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 64,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 143,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,849,000 after buying an additional 29,052 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.1%
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $122.66.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
