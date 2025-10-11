Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,073 Genpact Limited $G

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genpact by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,129,000 after purchasing an additional 710,704 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genpact by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,045,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,434,000 after purchasing an additional 118,689 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,807,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,270,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,370,000 after purchasing an additional 140,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 109.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,615,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,375,000 after acquiring an additional 845,393 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

G opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,866.56. This trade represents a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $3,274,487.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,190.40. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

