ConocoPhillips $COP Stake Lifted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $35,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after buying an additional 31,736,423 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $658,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 190.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $484,539,000 after buying an additional 3,058,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after buying an additional 2,080,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,240,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,834,118 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 4.5%

COP stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

