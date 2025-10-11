Conning Inc. Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 673,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 77,218 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $35,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Corning by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 72,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $27,219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 4,346.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 507.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 211,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 176,379 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,933.48. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,563.96. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corning from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

GLW opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $87.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

