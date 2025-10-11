Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $337,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 97.5% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 399,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $158.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.05. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $166.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

