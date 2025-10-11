Lindenwold Advisors INC Boosts Stake in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Barclays set a $271.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.63.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,802.60. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,045 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $240.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.74. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $228.54 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

