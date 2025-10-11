Financial Connections Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Financial Connections Group Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,654 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $66.04 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.44.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.