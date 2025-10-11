Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Synopsys by 441.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 price target (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.31.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $438.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $544.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

