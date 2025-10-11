Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Takes Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 251 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 25.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.54.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,950. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Winiarski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.65 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and sold 75,900 shares valued at $28,992,651. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of MSTR opened at $304.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.58. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $185.81 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 3.83.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

