Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68,639 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 1.1% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,458,000 after acquiring an additional 191,940 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,646,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,187,000 after acquiring an additional 343,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,748,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,936,000 after acquiring an additional 228,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newmont by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,772,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,237 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.10 to $77.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. CIBC set a $112.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $96.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $176,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,496.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,249 shares of company stock worth $1,132,065 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $89.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

