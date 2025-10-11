Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $853,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,043,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,093,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,627,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,264,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,116,000 after purchasing an additional 667,966 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,125,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,492,000 after purchasing an additional 436,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,858,000 after buying an additional 1,052,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $110.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

