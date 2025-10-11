Invictus Private Wealth LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Invictus Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

