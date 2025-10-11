Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 647 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after purchasing an additional 596,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,653,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,182,000 after acquiring an additional 434,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,586,000 after acquiring an additional 393,668 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $243.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.63. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.83 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The business had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,147,865.07. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.80 per share, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,625.40. This trade represents a 129.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $2,273,891. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

