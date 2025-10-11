Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 747.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,089 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 637.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,567,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,912 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16,575.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,709 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.0%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $112.63. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.