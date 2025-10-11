Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 77 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Welltower were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.38. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $180.40.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

