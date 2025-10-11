Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $263,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $616,375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,110 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,653 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Zoetis by 30.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,595,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,691,000 after acquiring an additional 846,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Zoetis by 475.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 900,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,228,000 after acquiring an additional 743,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.71.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $141.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $196.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.24 and its 200-day moving average is $154.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

