Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up about 3.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $18,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Northcoast Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.73.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE TT opened at $414.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.