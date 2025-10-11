Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

SPSM opened at $44.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

