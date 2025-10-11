Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $70.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

