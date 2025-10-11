Invictus Private Wealth LLC Sells 451 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Invictus Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $24,806,000. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 105,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $54.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

