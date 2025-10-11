9,535 Shares in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO Acquired by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,338,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,039,000 after purchasing an additional 322,935 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,739,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,382,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Down 4.3%

SCCO stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $136.49.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern Copper from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on Southern Copper and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,700. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,102 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.