Fourpath Capital Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Fourpath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $140.84 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $200.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.96%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $35,078,061.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,693,149.02. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $24,946,933.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,965,174.72. The trade was a 30.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,430,639. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

