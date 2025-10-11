Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $108,000 Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,250. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average is $96.09.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

