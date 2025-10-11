Brucke Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Brucke Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 42.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 13.8% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 5,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $82.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.32. The company has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Toronto Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

