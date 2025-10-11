Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 445.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $520.00.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $453.82 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.45 and a 200-day moving average of $464.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $212.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.