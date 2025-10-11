Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

Comcast Trading Down 2.1%

CMCSA stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

