Brucke Financial Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,449,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,610,000 after buying an additional 5,437,735 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,548,000 after buying an additional 4,011,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after buying an additional 642,942 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 8,028.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 489,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 483,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 3,837.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 342,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 333,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:FLO opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 95.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $4,487,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,231,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,786,291.60. The trade was a 22.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $254,910. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

