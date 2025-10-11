BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,388 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.185 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.86%.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

