Brucke Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,503 Equinor ASA $EQNR

Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 15.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 180.0% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 225.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 125.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100,783 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $503,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 3.7%

EQNR opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.88 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

