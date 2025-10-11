111,270 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 111,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

