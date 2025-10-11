Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 5,046 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Solventum makes up about 1.2% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Solventum were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Solventum by 263.1% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,820,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,608,000 after buying an additional 4,217,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Solventum by 101.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,361,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,554,000 after buying an additional 1,691,565 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Solventum by 738.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 499,031 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,375,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solventum by 139.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 336,282 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

Solventum Price Performance

SOLV stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. Solventum Corporation has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

