Blue Trust Inc. Sells 707 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO opened at $52.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

