Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Position Boosted by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.9%

VEA stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

