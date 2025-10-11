Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,417,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,218,000 after acquiring an additional 803,570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960,086 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 39,233,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,956,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,351,000 after acquiring an additional 188,638 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,970,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,250,000 after acquiring an additional 300,944 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Baird R W cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

