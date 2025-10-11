Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.19. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The company has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

