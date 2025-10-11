Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,247,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,646 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,294,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,317,000 after acquiring an additional 162,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,803,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,354,000 after acquiring an additional 806,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,683,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,979,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $80.57 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.