Monument Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 111,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 43.4% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 989,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.