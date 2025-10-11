U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,104 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $138,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after buying an additional 2,393,383 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,070,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,163,000 after buying an additional 1,493,318 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,012,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,953,000 after buying an additional 1,045,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,802,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,121,000 after buying an additional 1,001,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

