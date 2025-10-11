iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,872 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $97.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2945 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

