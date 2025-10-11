Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Janice Stairs Sells 50,613 Shares

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) Director Janice Stairs sold 50,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $332,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 508,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,468.48. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $5.93 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $974.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.
Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchbrook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
