Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 1,354 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 690.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14,741.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 2.3%

VOX stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $192.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.