Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,167 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners increased its position in Rio Tinto by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 19,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 2,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Stock Down 2.3%

RIO stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $68.80.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

