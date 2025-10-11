Eastern Bank Sells 55 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $577.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

